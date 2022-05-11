Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (05/11/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The corridor of dry air remains a big factor in keeping the local weather pattern clear and rain-free for one more day. Breezes will become lighter overnight with a clear sky and temps falling again to below-average levels. Lows will range from the mid 50s east to near 60° west. Winds increase again Thursday as low pressure comes closer to the Florida east coast. It will also carry scattered clouds into our eastern sections. Rain is not likely, but isolated near and east of I-75. Highs will be in the mid 80s. That disturbance will bring more clouds Friday and give some areas a dose of showers and thunder. Some moisture increases this weekend with highs nearing the upper 80s to 90°. Next week, the heat is forecast to intensify with little to no rain activity.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist