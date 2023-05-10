Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (05/10/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Late-day showers and storms have struggled to get fired up, but the next few hours provide the best chance to have some local rain and thunder east and north of the capital region (around the Suwannee River and parts of interior southern Georgia. Areas of unsettled weather will maintain a localized pattern with limited strength and coverage. Passing clouds are likely overnight amid an ongoing stretch of warm and humid conditions. Evening temperatures will reach the 70s after sunset, and lows will drop into the upper 60s to around 70°. Thursday holds potential for another scattering of rain and storms as a weak cold front lingers nearby; rain will affect about half of the viewing area at different times in the afternoon and evening, with a couple of gustier storms with occasional hail. Highs will be around 90°. The next few days will feature a round of spotty to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, with coverage favoring coastal and western area while isolated activity is possible elsewhere through Saturday. Temperatures will stay about 5 degrees above average, placing highs in the lower 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist