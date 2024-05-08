Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (05/08/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our current weather setup makes things feel like summer and seem like a dry stretch. But we will see rain activity ramping up, that can be more of a characteristic of a late-winter storm pattern.

Tonight, there will be areas of clear sky and lingering warm and muggy air. Forecast temps will fall into the 80s before sunset, then 70s before midnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70°. We will have enough moisture for some fog support, but light winds should inhibit widespread and dense fog formation.

A cold front in the Tennessee valley Thursday causes some tricks in the storm forecast. Scattered storms in northern Alabama and Georgia will clump together in the afternoon and move southeast through middle and interior southern Georgia. Those locations will be prone to rather strong straight-line wind gusts connected to the clustering of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours Thursday. Severe thunderstorm conditions are possible with these storms, especially near and north of the US 84 corridor. Areas around the state line will encounter fewer of these storms into Thursday evening, with only an isolated chance for the coastline.

Highs will be mainly in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Some warmer highs are possible in areas with a west wind and no rain.

The front will still be in the mix of the weather story Friday, with another batch of strong and severe storms rolling through more state line counties in the morning. As the front goes south in the afternoon, leftover pockets of rain and thunderstorms will scoot toward the coast.

The Mother's Day weekend will be cooler with highs around the lower 80s and lows near 60°. Saturday will be sunnier than Sunday, with only a slim chance for a shower late Sunday.

The front to our south will be caught up in a fast upper wind pattern early next week that is shown to raise rain coverage and the possibility for additional severe storms in parts of the Gulf region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist