Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (05/04/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warm evening conditions are expected, outside of any spot showers or stray storms that tend to move northeast around stateline counties. Heavy rain and lightning events will be very localized and isolated in general. It'll take a while for readings to fall into the 70s later tonight, with morning lows reaching the mid 60s. Areas of fog will develop and can cause low visibilities again. A high-pressure system over the Gulf will help suppress the afternoon thunderstorm cycle Thursday, so only one or two areas of rain are forecast. It will turn fairly hot away from the coast with lower 90s common for high temps. A cold front will reach the tri-state area later Friday generating more clouds, scattered showers, and a few stronger thunderstorms that can linger around the stateline area through the evening and night. Leftover showers will push to the south and southeast by Saturday afternoon.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist