Wednesday evening First to Know forecast (05/03/2023)

The generally pleasant May weather pattern remains with us for one more day before a swing to a more summerlike trend starts over the weekend. In the meantime, a renewed source of dry air and the northwest wind flow this evening will keep humidity values very low and allow for a steady cooling trend in the nighttime hours. Readings this evening will drop through the 70s and 60s, and early morning lows can level off in the low to mid 50s. This will likely be the coolest night for quite a while. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 80s as a mainly sunny sky continues. Winds will begin to swing from the south by Friday and beyond, bringing in more moisture, and stronger sunlight this time of year will allow afternoon temps to top out in the upper 80s and even some lower 90s starting Saturday. The hotter setup continues next week, but in the afternoons, a few patchy to scattered thunderstorms can form, with a chance for isolated stronger storms on occasion.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist