Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (05/01/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few neighborhoods have experienced cooling showers that popped up from the heat of the day and the onshore sea breeze — not totally unheard of for the first of May but something that's certainly more likely to happen in the summer months. The isolated spots of rain and isolated thunder will fade out by sunset. Most areas, though, will not have substantial rain action.

Scattered clouds late tonight will stretch into the early morning of Thursday. With lingering moisture and light wind, areas of fog will develop before and around dawn. Forecast lows will be in the middle 60s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times, but the temps rising back to around 90° will be high enough to get sea breeze and wind flow action to cause a few more of those late-afternoon localized showers and storms to form. Overall coverage is 10% or less, meaning most areas will not encounter significant rain or storms.

The opportunities for showers and storms do increase on Saturday, reaching scattered to numerous levels and focused mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Severe weather is unlikely but those rainy zones can interfere with outdoor activities.

Next week, the rain cycle diminishes as highs go higher into the low 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist