Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (04/27/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The late-season dry-air push has cleared out much of the cloudiness. In the Suwannee Valley, some moisture lingers, supporting a partly cloudy sky. Rain is unlikely, and a clearer sky is expected area-wide late tonight. Temperatures will be mild this evening, falling into the 60s late tonight. Overnight lows dip into the mid to upper 50s to around 60° with a light breeze. Warmth resumes after sunup Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. Highs are anticipated to top out in the mid 80s as humidity levels remain on the low side. By this weekend, it will be more humid with a chance for scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will keep climbing closer and closer to 90° early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist