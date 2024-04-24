Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (04/24/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While there aren't many features in the weather pattern that will cause concerns for widespread thunderstorms or extreme heat, the recent cool snap is steadily wilting away under tons of daytime sunshine and the warming it provides. The air is still dry enough to cool down noticeably once the sun sets this evening, so we'll go from the lower 80s into the 70s and 60s in the late-night hours. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s to around 60° with areas of clear sky and light wind. A bit of fog is likely to show near the coast, and patchy areas for some inland neighborhoods.

A few clouds will mix with the sunshine Thursday afternoon with ongoing light wind trends. Highs are forecast to be in the mid 80s away from the coast.

A weak cold front will enter middle Georgia, causing a few more clouds and an outside chance for a spotty shower for southern Georgia communities, particularly north of U.S. Highway 84. The front itself will not drastically alter the temperature trend for the weekend to come; we'll have a steady setup with lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s, and a scattering of clouds with a stray afternoon shower. It will turn a little drier early next week, but not cooler for the afternoons with peak temps climbing into the upper 80s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist