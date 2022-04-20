Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (04/20/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are in the midst of a stable, dry weather pattern, with mostly clear mornings with lows in the upper 50s Thursday, and afternoon highs reaching the 80s with sun and scattered clouds. No rain is forecast through this weekend, but there will be a steady warming trend that will put highs over the weekend at their warmest levels of the year thus far. Widespread mid and upper 80s are projected, with some southwestern Georgia locales topping 90°. A few showers or a storm can happen by next Tuesday with a modest cold front.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist