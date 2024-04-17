Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (04/17/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of high pressure will influence an upward trend in our temperatures, which we've been feeling for a couple of days. A feel of summertime will come with an increase in local humidity values thanks to a moisture flow from the south. These mean we'll have milder readings for the night with the opportunity for areas of patchy fog to develop.

Evening temps will fall gradually through the 70s and level off in the lower 60s before sunrise.

Scattered sections of clouds will blend in with the sunshine Thursday with the ongoing presence of high pressure. A nearby cold front will not have a chance to pass all the way across our area, but it can bring in some of the cloud cover, with an outside chance for an isolated shower for inland locations. Forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with the highest temps likely across the Suwannee River valley. Coastal zones will be cooler with the onshore breeze.

Friday and Saturday will continue with hotter-than-average daytime temperatures, nearing 90° for highs after lows in the mid 60s. A couple more showers are possible before a front makes a stronger sweep through the region later Sunday. Some showers and storms are possible, which will last through Monday morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler for a couple of days afterwards.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist