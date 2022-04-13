Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (04/13/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds will gradually increase through the evening and night, but most area will be void of rain and storms before midnight. A cold front will crawl east toward the tri-state counties, spreading areas of rain and thunder toward Lake Seminole and surrounding zones early in the morning. A couple of cases of stronger wind gusts and some lightning are possible. The clouds and storms will become weaker and more widely scattered in the remainder of the region through the late morning and afternoon hours. Forecast lows will drop toward the lower 60s, and highs Thursday range from the upper 70s west and coast to mid 80s east. Good Friday will feature decrease rain coverage, mainly focusing on southern sections, with warm temps and partial sunshine inland. The Easter weekend will have a scattering of occasional rain and thunderstorms. A front late Monday will bring a drier air mass and a temporary stop in the scattered rain activity.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist