Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (04/10/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of rain — sometimes steady and heavy — will drape over tri-state counties and the Flint River region of southwestern Georgia. A few thunderstorms will be embedded in this corridor. The highest chance for a severe storm or brief tornado will focus along the eastern Emerald Coast and just inland from there through 9:00.

Leftover showers and isolated storms will straddle the western sections beyond 9:00 with less severe-weather potential.

A broken line of rain and thunderstorms will redevelop in the early morning hours and move east, affecting most local counties between 2:00 a.m. (west) and 11:00 a.m. (east). It will be generally windy across the area overnight, even before any storms arrive. Once they do, storms will renew the severe-weather risks of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. These can occur during the sunrise time frame when many folks are getting their work and school day started.

We'll have lows in the balmy 60s tonight.

The batch of storms exits the eastern Suwannee River counties by midday. A clearing trend will start in the afternoon. There will be enough warming to get highs close to and around 80° as winds will still be a bit breezy.

Drier air will be in place Friday and this weekend, allowing ample sunshine, cool mornings, and seasonably mild to warm afternoons.

ADVISORIES

A flood watch is in effect for most local stateline counties through Thursday afternoon. While most areas have a decent chance for rainfall amounts up to 2", a few localized spots can get over 3". Flash flooding is possible in areas of sustained excessive rainfall.

A wind advisory is in effect Thursday for all local counties. Winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with non-thunderstorm gusts up to 45 mph. This is especially more feasible along the coastline.

A coastal flood warning is in effect Thursday for the shoreline of Wakulla, Jefferson, and Taylor counties. Strong onshore winds will push water levels up to four feet above typically dry ground along the shore.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist