Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (04/03/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is no more severe weather coming our way today, and the leftover showers in the late-afternoon across the Suwannee River counties will also end in the early evening. A clearing trend is already underway in the tri-state as the cold front makes steady progress to the east. A decrease in clouds will happen in eastern counties later tonight and temperatures fall during the night.

Readings in the 60s this evening will drop into the 50s late, and bottom out in the mid to upper 40s in the morning. West breezes will make conditions feel slightly colder.

The winds will be noticeable throughout Thursday as the daytime will be filled with sunshine and low humidity. Temps will rise through the 60s and reach the low to mid 70s for highs.

Friday will start clear and cold in the 40s and end up sunshiny in the 70s by mid-afternoon.

The ideal weather stretches into the weekend, though we'll have a few more passing clouds. Saturday features the coldest morning with lows in the low 40s, but highs jump back into the 70s. Sunday will be similar.

Upper clouds will be around for Monday, which is the day a partial solar eclipse will occur for our region. Rain holds off until later in the week.

