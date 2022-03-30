Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (03/30/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Very gusty winds will persist this evening, ranging from 10 to 30 mph with higher gusts possible through late tonight. Clouds will start filling in later tonight as temperatures remain on the warm side, entering the 70s and upper 60s. A strong line of thunderstorms and heavy rain will reach western counties before sunrise, possibly as early as 3 a.m., pushing east across the stateline region through the rest of the morning. The line will kick up even stronger wind gusts of 60 mph and can spin up a couple of tornadoes. The severe storm potential will be highest in the tri-state region, decreasing some for eastern zones. By mid-afternoon, breaks of sunshine are possible as the line of storms weakens further and pushes southeast. As a result, temps steady in the 60s will rise to the mid and upper 70s where the sky will be clearer. There's better support for a drier setup over the weekend, but some areas of clouds and a chance for some showers remain in the Saturday weather forecast. More storms are possible by Tuesday and Wednesday.

abc 27 first to know weather Coastal Flood Warning



A coastal flood warning will be in effect tonight through Thursday evening for the entire Big Bend coastline, as strong southerly winds can push water levels up to four feet over typically dry ground, especially at high tide.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist