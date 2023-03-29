Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (03/29/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Passing clouds from higher in the atmosphere will prevent a perfectly clear sky for this evening, but we won't have any rain coming from those clouds. Eventual clearing is expected in the overnight period, which will lead into a rather pleasant and sunny Thursday with low humidity levels. Forecast temperatures this evening will pull back into the 50s at night, reaching mid to upper 40s for lows in interior sections. Highs Thursday will bump up to around 80°. It will become progressively warmer going into the weekend with a scattering of clouds mixed with sun on Friday. A nearby front Saturday will trigger the scattered variety of showers and storms; a couple of them can be on the stronger side. A slight bit of drier air returns for Sunday. Next week is looking quite warm to hot for the region with a buildup of high pressure from the Gulf.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist