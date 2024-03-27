Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (03/27/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The drying trend is already underway in the Lake Seminole region, where the slow-moving cold front has already passed and clouds have started to break. Around and east of US 319, clouds persist as the cold front lingers for a few more hours before getting nudged farther to the east late tonight and early Thursday. Another stretch of showers will develop in the eastern Big Bend and more northeast through the I-75 corridor this evening. Times of heavy rain will be renewed, and a couple of thunderstorms will mix in, as well. Organized severe weather is not expected, but a couple of storms can turn gusty with a chance for hail.

Once the front moves east of the region Thursday morning, more locations will share in the clearing trend. Rain is forecast to end before sunrise in all areas.

It will be breezy with morning lows reaching the mid and low 50s west, to around 60° east.

Plenty of sunshine will cover the region Thursday with low humidity and a noticeable breeze. Highs will be in the 70s.

Mornings starting on Good Friday will be a touch chilly for spring, with lows in the 40s. There will be ample sunshine through Easter Day mixed with passing clouds. Weekend highs will be in the 70s and 80s as the holiday weekend progresses.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist