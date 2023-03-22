Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (03/22/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The effects of high pressure moving closer from the Gulf will result in areas of clear sky, southerly winds, morning fog in several areas, and warmer temperatures in general. Overnight lows tonight will fall to the mid 50s (with 70s and 60s for most of the evening). Visibilities will be low in locations with dense fog around sunrise. We'll transition back to sunshine by late-morning as temps rise through the 60s and 70s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s coast to mid 80s inland. The warmer pattern takes hold for a few days; Friday remains dry with highs in the mid 80s. Moisture increases ahead of a cold front this weekend that approaches with rain and scattered storms (a few of them can be strong), then wavers nearby creating lingering chances for showers and thunder in the afternoon. A stronger front will come through the region next Tuesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist