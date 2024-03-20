Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (03/20/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few thin clouds are scooting across the Bay waters and have been blending in with today's sunlight. There's also some haze triggered by likely prescribed burns in the Apalachicola forest area. Aside from those, there will be areas of clear sky and mild conditions to start off this evening. Readings will go from the 70s to the 60s around sunset, with a faster drop into the 50s before midnight. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 40s, warmer than this morning and high enough to ward off most frost concerns.

Thursday will turn partly cloudy to partly sunny as more cloudiness fills in by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near average, in the mid to upper 70s.

A disturbance rides out of the southern Plains and into the Deep South Friday. Showers will form late Thursday night and Friday morning, with periods of steadier rain activity through the course of the daytime hours. A few thunderstorms are possible in the marine areas, adjacent coastline, and the southeastern Big Bend. Isolated gusty storms will also focus in southern reaches while storm activity will be minimal north of I-10.

Rain totals can reach upwards of one inch as showers action decreases around Saturday midday. Sunday will be drier with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist