Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (03/16/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few scattered showers are possible around the Flint River counties of southwestern Georgia through the middle of this evening. As a broad disturbance moves out of the Deep South tonight, a drier trend with mild, near-seasonable temperatures is on tap for Thursday. We'll start the early morning with some pockets of fog as temps fall into the lower 50s. The fog will break through mid-morning, leaving sunshine and a few clouds for most of the daylight hours. Highs Thursday will hit the mid and upper 70s. Friday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky with chances for developing showers and thunderstorms, especially in the western half of the area, with some isolated severe storms can form. Scattered rain and thunder can spread west Saturday, but likely decreasing in coverage and strength.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist