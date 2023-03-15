Wednesday evening First to Know forecast (03/15/2023)

High pressure moving over eastern Georgia tonight will produce widespread cold conditions for Thursday morning, with the highest chance for a couple of hours of freezing temperatures placed in the south-central I-75 corridor through the Alapaha River region. Elsewhere, the clear sky and nearly calm air will cause areas of frost to develop in the hours before sunrise. Evening readings will fall through the 50s and 40s fairly quickly, with eventual lows in the low 30s south-central Georgia to the low to mid 30s eastern Big Bend, mid to upper 30s tri-state, and 40s to 50° right at the coast. Highs Thursday will be bumped up into the low to mid 70s as winds become southeast to south through the day. It will be mainly sunny before clouds increase Friday. Rain and thunderstorm chances will exist Friday afternoon and evening before the next cold front comes in from the west, with a chance for a few severe storms that can persist into Saturday morning. The weekend will be cool with areas of leftover cloudiness.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist