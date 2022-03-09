Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (03/09/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rounds of rain will focus this evening on the Apalachee Bay, nearby coastlines, and the eastern Big Bend, with embedded thunderstorms. Some of these storms will cause some gusty winds, but most of these should stay below severe levels. Patchy showers and rain are likely in the tri-state region this evening. Additional areas of rain and storms will develop overnight and move to the northeast across many local counties. These will add about another inch of rain to today's totals. An isolated case of a severe storm is possible, but not expected to be widespread. Temperatures tonight will remain in the 60s, and highs top out in the 70s Thursday. A longer break in the rain is possible in the afternoon tomorrow before a stronger cold front arrives Friday afternoon and night, renewing rain and severe storm risks for the region. Local flooding is possible before a clearing trend starts Saturday afternoon with falling temperatures. A late-season light freeze appears likely Sunday morning.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist