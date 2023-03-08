Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (03/08/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The drier air arriving earlier today has given us broad sunshine and less cloud cover. This is a setup that will allow those still warm daytime temps to cool down swiftly this evening. Temperatures will fall into the 60s after sunset and reach lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s across the region, with the lowest readings in interior counties. We start with sunshine Thursday morning then throw in a few more clouds moving in from the west, ahead of a front Friday that'll spread some rain around the region. Before that happens, we'll have highs Thursday in the mid to upper 70s. Friday's front can bring a few thunderstorms into the area, but no major concerns exist for severe weather. The weekend will have a clearer patch Saturday with cool mornings and mild afternoons. A stronger cold front toward next Monday renews the rain chance and draws a deeper cold air source into the area; morning lows should drop into the 40s by then.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist