Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (03/06/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The weather pattern is giving us an opportunity to dry out from the soaking rain of Tuesday. I anticipate the dry air continuing to subdue the cloudiness through this evening. But, with leftover ground moisture and lighter winds overnight, we can see low clouds and fog developing in the morning hours. Some areas of fog will be locally thick and dense, decreasing the ability to see far ahead. We'll monitor for any dense fog advisories.

For tonight, evening temps will go from the 70s into the 60s before midnight, eventually leveling off in the low to mid 50s before sunrise.

Thursday offers ample sunshine and few clouds with highs in the lower 80s. Humidity levels will be low.

Moisture returns on southerly winds by Friday. An active storm system traversing the Deep South Friday afternoon will reach the tri-state region by early Saturday morning. There are signals that indicate storm containing strong and damaging wind gusts and a chance for a tornado, so the severe weather risk exists. Conditions settle down by late Saturday and Sunday morning.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist