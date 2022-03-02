Wednesday evening First to Know forecast (03/02/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are still dealing with a broad area of high pressure which is keeping the weather pattern little changed over the next couple of days. It will also support dry conditions, cool morning lows, and a fast warming trend during the day. Tonight will be generally clear with evening temperatures falling into the 50s, and overnight lows reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s in many inland areas. Highs Thursday will top out in the upper 70s to around 80°. A few more clouds will cause filtered sunshine, but no rain. It will stay dry into the weekend with lows climbing into the 50s and highs in the 80s. Early next week will be warm and more humid before a cold front slides into the region with the next highest chance for scattered showers and a few storms.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist