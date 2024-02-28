Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (02/28/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warm breezes and areas of clouds will continue this evening and late tonight before a thin line of showers passes through most counties, connected to a cold front. We're on the weaker side of this system, so no major impacts from this are expected (no severe weather). Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest as the cold front moves through the region.

Temperatures this evening will stay mild in the 70s and 60s, then falling quickly into the 50s behind the front. The cool-down will be experienced from west to east during the dark of night.

Moisture levels will remain higher in the atmosphere and layers of clouds will persist through most of Thursday with a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. Highs will range from the low 60s in interior southern Georgia to the lower 70s in the southeast Big Bend.

A generally unsettled pattern is projected for the next few days, featuring pockets of showers and rain moving in from the west. The next batch is poised to reach the area Friday afternoon through Saturday, and a second push toward the early part of the work week. A few thunderstorms are possible with each system; we'll be checking trends for next Tuesday and Wednesday for any higher indications of severe-weather risk.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist