Wednesday evening First to Know forecast (02/23/2022)

The consistent weather pattern at hand will support a mild evening temperature trend, areas of clear sky early in the night, and more rounds of fog in the early part of Thursday morning. The fog can lower visibilities drastically, and a dense fog advisory will be in effect for many local counties. The fog and moisture will prevent major cooling, so overnight lows will reach the upper and mid 50s and won't go much lower. Once the fog breaks before midday, steady warming is forecast as highs get into the low to mid 80s again. A minor "feels-like" reading around 85° or slightly higher is possible. A weak front approaches the tri-state Friday with a few clouds and a stray shower. A stronger front arrives later Sunday which will bump temps back closer to average.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist