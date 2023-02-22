Wednesday evening First to Know forecast (02/22/2023)

Breezy and warm conditions will take some time to abate this evening. A few pockets of cloud cover will persist, along with marine-focused fog near the coast and offshore in the bay. The mild stretch will produce evening and late-night temperatures falling through the 70s and reaching lows just in the mid 60s early in the morning. Fog-induced cloudiness will be present at sunrise, but the resuming breeze will help break the cloud deck, allowing partial sunshine by midday. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s, with the warmest readings inland in southern Georgia and around the I-75 corridor. Winds will transition to the southwest and west by Friday as a cold front attempts to clip the region. This will enhance the warming pattern, so the highest temps of the year are expected Friday afternoon with mid and upper 80s. The weekend will be very warm, but rather dry.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist