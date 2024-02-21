Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (02/21/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Persistent high pressure is keeping our conditions dry this evening, with the sky remaining clear (aside from any smoky areas caused by planned and unplanned fires). Light winds can make some local haze linger this evening, but not many clouds will come into the scene.

We'll experience steady cooling once again, with evening temps falling through the 60s and 50s. Morning readings will bottom out around 40°. Locations in the Alapaha and Suwannee river regions can get into the upper and mid 30s, where frost is more possible compared to tri-state areas.

There will be ample sun Thursday mixed in with a few late-day clouds. South winds will increase a bit. Highs will still manage to reach the low to mid 70s, with cooler temps at the coast with the onshore flow.

A cold front sweeps through our region Friday, producing areas of clouds and scattered showers. Thunderstorm chances remain slim to nil, with no severe-weather concerns. The front and its clouds clear out Friday night, setting us up for an ideal outdoor weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist