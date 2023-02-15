Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (02/15/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Southerly winds are promoting a slightly cloudier and more humid trend over the region this evening. Most of the scattered clouds will break for a time later tonight, allowing some breaks of clearer sky to appear. The extra moisture will influence a warm-up in nighttime lows compared to the last few nights. Evening readings will drop into the 60s, and lows will bottom out in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will build further Thursday as a disturbance triggers severe thunderstorms in the Deep South by afternoon; our rain expectations come late in the evening across the tri-state area with decreasing thunderstorm strength. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80° and the south wind will become breezier. Areas of rain will move west to east through our counties Friday morning; the system will be weaker, and severe weather is not expected to occur east of the Flint and Apalachicola rivers. Temps will fall through the 60s Friday afternoon, tumbling into the 30s for Saturday morning. Sunshine will prevail, then temps warm up Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist