Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (02/14/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're in the midst of a break in the upper-level moisture stream, giving us a few hours of clear sky. Regardless of the amounts of clouds for the night ahead, evening readings will fall back into the 50s, with 40s on local thermometers before midnight.

Early morning temps will level off around 40° with light wind and times of calm air. Patchy cloud cover is expected before sunrise.

More of those clouds will mix in with the Thursday sunlight as temps rebound, topping out in the 70s in most areas in the afternoon.

Additional moisture will cause thicker cloudiness for Friday before a cold front slips into the area Saturday. This setup will support cloudy conditions with sprinkles late Friday night turning into steadier showers and rain Saturday. Our region will stay on the cooler and more-stable side of the disturbance, limiting thunderstorm chances. Rain activity will stretch into Sunday, particularly in the southeastern Big Bend area.

Early next week will be cool with more sunshine.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist