Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (02/07/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will still have quite a bit of dry air around the region tonight and Thursday, but some of those patches of upper clouds that we've seen frequently this season will float overhead again for the rest of the week. This will prevent lengthy amounts of clear sky, but a better blend of sun and clouds each day into the weekend.

Tonight will be cool again, despite any scattered clouds. Forecast readings will fall into the 50s and 40s later, with lows in the morning hovering around the 40° mark. A few spots of frost can't be ruled out in the coldest locations.

Thursday will turn partly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s as the light winds become more southeasterly.

That wind shift will eventually bring in moisture to support morning fog and thicker cloud cover to close out the week. Rain activity won't be a concern until some scattered showers enter the tri-state region Sunday, followed by a cold-front passage Monday that will trigger more areas of rain and occasional thunderstorms. Conditions turn cooler with a clearing trend starting next Tuesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist