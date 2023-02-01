Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (02/01/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We have one more full day of the warm and humid pattern before temperatures and knocked back closer to mid-winter averages. We'll also have to deal with areas of dense fog once more late tonight through Thursday morning, especially in Big Bend counties. It can be a little misty in areas where the fog is thickest. Lows will run mild again in the 60s. Highs climb back into the 70s and lower 80s Thursday as a cold front approaches later in the day and evening from the west. More clouds will spread, and showers and few thunderstorms will be mixed in for the Thursday night/Friday morning time frame. The wind shift after the front will draw down cooler conditions for Friday with a gradual clearing trend. Saturday will feature the coldest morning (30s to around 40°) and the sunniest afternoon of the weekend to come.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist