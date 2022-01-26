Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (01/26/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A gradual clearing trend is underway this evening. It won't be entirely clear in all areas tonight, but patchy clouds will cross overhead. The clouds will play a role in cooling opportunities for the morning; areas of limited clouds can experience lows in the upper 30s, while cloudier spots will level off in the lower 40s. Thursday features a blend of sunshine and clouds with temperatures rising into the lower 60s. We'll turn back to a cloudy sky Friday with a strong cold front swinging through. It won't cause much rain (aside from a couple of showers), but it will set us up for a very cold weekend. Freezing temperatures are likely Saturday through Monday morning, though the days will have plenty of sun.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist