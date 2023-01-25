Wednesday evening First to Know forecast (01/25/2023)

The severe weather threat is over for the region, and a less-active pattern of drier air and colder breezes will take hold area-wide this evening and tonight. Spots of leftover showers will slide to the east over the next few hours, but a slow clearing trend will occur in the morning as temperatures fall into the 40s and 30s by sunrise. Lows will be in the upper 30s to around 40°, and feels-like temps can dip into the 20s. No frost or freeze concerns exist tonight. There will be additional sunshine with passing clouds Thursday afternoon as winds decrease a bit. Highs will be chilly in the 50s. The end of the week will feature an ongoing cold spell with mornings in the low to mid 30s, highs in the 50s to near 60°, and periods of daytime sunlight. The next rain chance appears late Sunday and Monday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist