Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (01/24/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's quite warm and humid, with some neighborhoods reaching 80° for the first time this year. The steady flow of moisture will support more layers of clouds and evening or nighttime sprinkles. They'll be spotty and brief.

Dense low clouds and fog will persist along the coast and tend to drift inland overnight. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday's weather will be similar to today's — a few breaks of sun mixed in with more cloudy areas along with a couple of showers. Thunderstorm chances will be higher in the tri-state region, mainly late in the day, so overall rain impacts area-wide are forecast to be minimal during the bulk of the day. Highs will run into the 70s again, perhaps pushing 80° in the I-75 corridor of northern Florida.

A slow-moving system will approach the region Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms will remain occasional and scattered throughout those days, but a little more frequent than what we've had so far this week. The system will bring the next round of cool air into the area Sunday with a clearing trend expected for early next week.

