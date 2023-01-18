Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (01/18/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Late-day sunshine emerged to help in the warming process, and the continued south wind pattern will keep the feel of the air mild and humid this evening and overnight. Some clouds will starting filling in once again late at night, with chances for a few sprinkles or mist. Organized rain development is not expected. Temperatures will fall slowly into the 60s and reach lows in the upper 50s. It'll be a bit breezy, occasionally cloudy, and a little showery as a weak front clips the region Thursday. A minor chance for a stray thunderstorm exists in southwest Georgia and the tri-state area, but most showers will dwindle as they move east in the afternoon. Highs will be warm in the 70s, then temps take a little dip after the front for Friday. It will become temporarily clearer Friday before the next disturbance and moisture flow produce clouds, showers, rain and thunderstorms later Saturday through Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist