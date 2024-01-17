Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (01/17/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Daytime temps have struggled to top 50°, so with that in mind, the evening is poised to be very cold once again.

The influences of the Arctic air zone over the Southeast will trigger readings to fall back into the 30s shortly after sundown. Inland areas can drop below 32° as soon as 10:00. Eventual lows will be in the low to mid 20s again, with lows near 30° along the immediate coast. Many inland counties have a hard freeze warnings again for the overnight period.

Sunshine will greet us again in the morning, and an east to southeast wind pattern will support faster warming, which will get our highs back through the 50s and into the lower 60s in eastern portions of the region.

The wind shift comes ahead of a modest disturbance that will increase cloudiness late Thursday and cast a scattering of showers upon the area Friday, especially in the morning. The cold front that follows will renew the Arctic air influence, causing weekend morning lows to drop into the 20s again while afternoons will be in the 40s with ample sunshine.

By next Monday, a sustained warmer trend is in the works, accompanied by broken cloud cover and chances for showers and few storms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist