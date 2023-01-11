Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (01/11/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds will build through the next 24 hours. Isolated showers can reach the Apalachicola River counties early this evening, but won't make much eastward progress after sunset. It will be slightly more breezy and periodically cloudy overnight with milder temperatures in the 50s. The main trigger of local rain and thunderstorms will come from a cold front that comes through the area Thursday evening through Friday morning. Expect the sky to become cloudy with highs well into the 70s. The first of the showers arriving around the evening commute in western areas. A few stronger storms are possible Thursday evening and night, especially in southwestern Georgia. Nighttime lows will be near 50°, but falling into the 40s by Friday sunrise. It will turn clear with a brisk, colder feel for Friday afternoon; the chill is persist this weekend with morning lows in the lower 30s and highs in the 50s to low 60s.

