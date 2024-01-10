Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (01/10/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will start off mainly clear for this Wednesday evening. Chilly temperatures from today — peaking in the 50s — will drop through the 40s with a lighter wind.

Overnight will reach lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible. But, there is the expectation of increasing clouds early in the morning. They'll be mainly elevated layers of clouds, so there won't be much stalling of the cool-down.

Those clouds will blend in with the sun for most of Thursday. I anticipate high temperatures rising into the lower 60s, helped by a southeast wind pattern.

Late Thursday, we tap into a flow of warmer and moister air ahead of the next storm system. The result in our region will be patches of showers early Friday, leading to scattered rain and storms by late morning through late afternoon that can be locally severe.

The weekend returns to dry and cool conditions.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist