Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (01/04/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The line of potent thunderstorms has left the Big Bend and southern Georgia tier of counties, with lingering rain in the Suwannee valley concluding before the end of the day. Clouds will be slower to break as winds become more westerly overnight. Areas of leftover moisture can lead to patchy morning fog as temperatures fall to lows in the mid 50s. More dry air will enter the region Thursday, breaking the cloudiness. Temps will warm to highs in the lower 70s in most areas. A stronger push of drier and colder air will arrive Friday, which will provide full sunshine for the entire area as the weekend gets underway. Readings will be seasonably cool with lows around 40° and highs in the 60s. The next rain chance comes late Monday and Tuesday, but doesn't appear to carry severe-weather concerns.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist