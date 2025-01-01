Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (01/01/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a clear conclusion to the first day of 2025, with massively dry air prompting a mainly clear trend through the evening and beyond. Some thin feathery upper clouds can scoot through occasionally, but hardly enough to cover the sky overnight. Northwest and north winds support falling temps at night, from the 60s early on into the 40s after 9:00.

Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. A few spots of frost are possible when the wind is calm around sunrise.

Abundant sunshine resumes Thursday, offsetting some of the chilly air by getting daytime readings close to average in the low to mid 60s.

Dry and cool trends stretch into Friday as another cold front reaches and passes through our region. There won't be enough moisture for any rain chance, just a few patchy clouds. Temps over the weekend will remain on a colder leaning, with 30s in the morning and a chance for a light freeze Sunday morning.

A stronger Arctic front next Monday provides our best rain chance for the near-term future, then drags even deeper cold air into the state line neighborhoods to sustain the below-average temps trend and renewing chances for a few freezing mornings.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist