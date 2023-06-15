Yet another round of severe weather Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another round of severe storms are in the forecast for Thursday morning, afternoon, and evening.

Stronger storms develop across South Georgia around lunchtime Thursday afternoon with another round in the forecast for evening and overnight hours.

Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, strong wind, hail, and a possible tornado later this afternoon and evening.

Severe weather stays in the forecast over the next few days with hail and wind the main threats Friday into Saturday.

Impacts will be less widespread than yesterday, but power outages, debris on roadways, and damage to house roofs and siding are all still possible.

A Flood Watch is still in effect through Friday evening for our South Georgia counties.

If you come across a flooded area, please do not walk or drive through flood waters.