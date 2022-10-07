Weekend festivals and outdoor activities stay dry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — While mornings feel fall-like with a crisp 50- and 60-degree start, we take a good 30-degree swing to get to afternoon highs.

Friday stays dry as a dry cold front approaches our area.

Highs Friday top out in the upper 80s.

Temperatures then drop to the upper to mid 50s for lows into Saturday morning.

Highs Saturday will once again be in the upper 80s, but you may feel more of a breeze and see more clouds on the horizon.

None of those clouds will produce moisture to fall to the surface though.

We stay dry and warm all weekend long.

Something to keep in mind for those getting together brush piles—> fire danger is on the rise with warm afternoon temperatures and low afternoon humidity levels.

Even with a little breeze Saturday and Sunday, if fires get out of hand, they could be spread quickly.

Moisture returns to the forecast late next week.