Warmest day of the week Friday

Weekend forecast, warm few days ahead!
Posted at 6:11 AM, Feb 24, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you guessed another hot day was in store, you would be right!

Friday holds the hottest day of this warm up.

Highs jump to the upper 80s!

The forecasted high is 87 on Friday for Tallahassee, and the record was set

We stay on record watch through the weekend, too.

Hot and humid will be our forecast headlines through the weekend.

Tuesday is our next chances of rain returning to the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Although about 40% of our area is expected to get rain, precipitation amounts will be minimal.

The rain does not cool us off too much either.

Highs remain in the mid to low 80s through late next week.

