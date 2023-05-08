Warm and humid this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are warming up again this week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Expect a few clouds to build with spotty storm chances through afternoon hours.

While these will not be a washout, some storms could contain gusty wind and lightning.

If you hear thunder, make sure you head indoors until the storm passes.

Afternoon spotty shower and storm chances last through late-week, but this weekend looks to be a little drier.

Just in time for Mother's Day weekend, temperatures stay in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.