Waking up Wednesday to coolest temperatures in months

TALLAHASSEE — Drier air is here to stay for a few days!

We cannot rule out an isolated shower or storm near the coast.

Otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds over the next few days!

Highs Tuesday jump to the upper 80s with a few low 90s.

Wednesday morning, we will be waking up to some of the coolest temperatures we have had in months!

Lows Wednesday morning will be in the low 60s for places further inland like South Georgia, the I-10 corridor will see temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s with low 70s closer to the coast.

You may wear the sweater out of the house Wednesday morning, but by Wednesday afternoon you will be back to summer-wear as highs still jump to the upper 80s.

Our drier trend comes to an end Friday as storm activity increases across our area.