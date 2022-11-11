Veterans Day starts out soggy with clearing expected this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Nicole's impacts are low to start Friday morning.

A few lingering light showers move through until lunchtime.

Breezy conditions are being felt in south Georgia early Friday, but gusts will start lowering in speed by Saturday.

Highs Friday top out in the upper 70s as cloud cover lingers most of the day.

Saturday we start off with some fog in the morning.

Humidity sticks around, but showers are not likely Saturday afternoon.

Highs Saturday will be in the low 80s.

A cold front moves through Sunday which means MUCH drier and COOLER weather!

Highs Sunday will be in the mid to low 60s!

Plan for a sunny end to the weekend and beginning of next week.