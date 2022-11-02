Very isolated shower in southeast Big Bend Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — A clear and dry start to Wednesday means pleasant temperatures as you walk out the door early.

After starting in the 50s, highs climb to the low 80s once again Wednesday afternoon.

The only difference in Wednesday's forecast is a few clouds develop across the southeast side of the Big Bend to the I-10 corridor through the afternoon and evening hours.

Some of those clouds will produce very light, very spotty showers around dinner time.

These will be extremely spotty, so a washout for any afternoon and evening plans is not expected.

We keep in dry conditions for the end of the week.

Temperatures keep rising, and we will likely be in the mid to upper 80s by the end of the weekend!