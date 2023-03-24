Watch Now
Very foggy start to the end of the week

Isolated storms could contain gusty wind Saturday
Posted at 6:27 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 06:27:02-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense fog blankets most of our area early Friday morning.

Temperatures rise quickly after fog mixes out during late-morning hours.

Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s!

Saturday a front tries to push through, and although weak, we have some isolated stronger storms possible.

Saturday morning through midday, we have a chance of seeing very isolated storms with gusty wind.

Otherwise, a few isolated storms are possible Sunday and Monday, but these storms will not be a washout.

Tuesday brings another round of storms throughout the afternoon.

We dry out and cool off slightly as we head out Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

