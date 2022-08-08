Tropics waking up after dormant last month

TALLAHASSEE — From your First to Know weather center, we have an update on our tropics outlook.

The tropics are waking up after a month of being dormant.

An area of unorganized storms as formed off the west coast of Africa in association with a tropical wave.

According to the NHC, there is a 40% chance of organization over the next 5-day period.

This is nothing to worry about now, but it is always good to be prepared this time of year anyway.

This is just a sign of new activity that has returned to the Atlantic.